Championship
CoventryCoventry City1Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0

Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 13Wilson
  • 23DaboSubstituted forPaskat 45'minutes
  • 2ØstigardBooked at 60mins
  • 15Hyam
  • 21McCallum
  • 14Sheaf
  • 38Hamer
  • 25James
  • 11O'Hare
  • 12Gyökeres
  • 9Biamou

Substitutes

  • 1Marosi
  • 8Allen
  • 10Jobello
  • 16Pask
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 26Shipley
  • 28Eccles
  • 33Kastaneer
  • 41Bapaga

Sheff Wed

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Westwood
  • 2Palmer
  • 15Lees
  • 13Börner
  • 14PenneyBooked at 50mins
  • 11Reach
  • 8PelupessyBooked at 24minsSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 59'minutes
  • 6Hutchinson
  • 10Bannan
  • 16Green
  • 18Windass

Substitutes

  • 5Paterson
  • 7K Harris
  • 9Marriott
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 19Urhoghide
  • 21Luongo
  • 24Brown
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 34Brennan
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  2. Booking

    Leo Østigard (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Leo Østigard (Coventry City).

  4. Post update

    Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replaces Joey Pelupessy.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Coventry City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum O'Hare with a through ball.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).

  9. Post update

    Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Matt Penney (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Matt Penney (Sheffield Wednesday).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam McCallum with a cross.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Josh Pask replaces Fankaty Dabo.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Coventry City 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Coventry City 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.

  17. Post update

    Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Matt Penney (Sheffield Wednesday).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sam McCallum with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City).

Page 1 of 4
Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich25165435211453
2Swansea25138429131647
3Watford26138530181247
4Brentford24129337211645
5Reading2513573728944
6Bournemouth25119538211742
7Middlesbrough2611693022839
8Bristol City25123102727039
9Stoke2691073128337
10Barnsley26114112933-437
11Blackburn25106940281236
12Preston26113123133-236
13Luton2596102127-633
14Huddersfield2694132937-831
15Millwall2561272124-330
16Cardiff2585123130129
17Coventry2578102334-1129
18QPR2569102331-827
19Birmingham2568111830-1226
20Nottm Forest2567122029-925
21Derby2567121625-925
22Rotherham2365122432-823
23Sheff Wed2467111524-919
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

