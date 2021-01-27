Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 13Wilson
- 23DaboSubstituted forPaskat 45'minutes
- 2ØstigardBooked at 60mins
- 15Hyam
- 21McCallum
- 14Sheaf
- 38Hamer
- 25James
- 11O'Hare
- 12Gyökeres
- 9Biamou
Substitutes
- 1Marosi
- 8Allen
- 10Jobello
- 16Pask
- 20Bakayoko
- 26Shipley
- 28Eccles
- 33Kastaneer
- 41Bapaga
Sheff Wed
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Westwood
- 2Palmer
- 15Lees
- 13Börner
- 14PenneyBooked at 50mins
- 11Reach
- 8PelupessyBooked at 24minsSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 59'minutes
- 6Hutchinson
- 10Bannan
- 16Green
- 18Windass
Substitutes
- 5Paterson
- 7K Harris
- 9Marriott
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 19Urhoghide
- 21Luongo
- 24Brown
- 28Wildsmith
- 34Brennan
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Leo Østigard (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Leo Østigard (Coventry City).
Post update
Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replaces Joey Pelupessy.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum O'Hare with a through ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).
Post update
Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Matt Penney (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Matt Penney (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam McCallum with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Josh Pask replaces Fankaty Dabo.
Second Half
Second Half begins Coventry City 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Coventry City 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Post update
Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Matt Penney (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sam McCallum with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City).
