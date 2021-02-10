Championship
ReadingReading0BrentfordBrentford0

Reading v Brentford

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 17Yiadom
  • 4Morrison
  • 5McIntyre
  • 3Richards
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 28Laurent
  • 7Olise
  • 30Semedo
  • 14Ejaria
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 2Pontes Esteves
  • 9Baldock
  • 15Gibson
  • 22Southwood
  • 24Aluko
  • 29Holmes
  • 34Tetek
  • 46Onen
  • 50Camara

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 5Pinnock
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 3Henry
  • 14Dasilva
  • 27Janelt
  • 8Jensen
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney
  • 24Fosu-Henry

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 15Forss
  • 20Ghoddos
  • 23Reid
  • 28Daniels
  • 30Rasmussen
  • 31Zamburek
  • 36Stevens
  • 37Gilbert
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lucas João (Reading).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mathias Jensen (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lucas João (Reading).

  5. Post update

    Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Josh Laurent (Reading).

  7. Post update

    Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rafael Cabral.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tom McIntyre.

  10. Post update

    Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Josh Dasilva (Brentford).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Tariqe Fosu-Henry.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford).

  14. Post update

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Lucas João (Reading).

  16. Post update

    David Raya Martin (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Rico Henry.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories