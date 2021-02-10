Reading v Brentford

Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 17Yiadom
- 4Morrison
- 5McIntyre
- 3Richards
- 8Rinomhota
- 28Laurent
- 7Olise
- 30Semedo
- 14Ejaria
- 18Lucas João
Substitutes
- 2Pontes Esteves
- 9Baldock
- 15Gibson
- 22Southwood
- 24Aluko
- 29Holmes
- 34Tetek
- 46Onen
- 50Camara
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 22Dalsgaard
- 5Pinnock
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 3Henry
- 14Dasilva
- 27Janelt
- 8Jensen
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
- 24Fosu-Henry
Substitutes
- 7Canós
- 15Forss
- 20Ghoddos
- 23Reid
- 28Daniels
- 30Rasmussen
- 31Zamburek
- 36Stevens
- 37Gilbert
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Lucas João (Reading).
Attempt blocked. Mathias Jensen (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Lucas João (Reading).
Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Laurent (Reading).
Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rafael Cabral.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tom McIntyre.
Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Dasilva (Brentford).
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Tariqe Fosu-Henry.
Foul by Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford).
Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lucas João (Reading).
David Raya Martin (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Rico Henry.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
