Saturday's Championship fixture between QPR and Wycombe Wanderers has been postponed after the visitors reported positive Covid-19 tests.

The club informed the English Football League it would be unable to fulfil the fixture following the latest tests.

Wycombe have not stated how many positive results were recorded or how many players or staff are affected.

The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be subject to an EFL investigation.

A new date for the fixture at QPR's Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium has yet to be confirmed.

Wycombe are bottom of the table and four points adrift of safety, while QPR are 18th.