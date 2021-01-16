League Two
BarrowBarrow15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: Progression Solicitors Stadium

Saturday 16th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Carlisle21123632201239
2Newport20115431211038
3Cambridge22114735211437
4Forest Green2110742718937
5Salford22106629171236
6Cheltenham2110563021935
7Crawley229763428634
8Morecambe2010462730-334
9Leyton Orient2210393226633
10Exeter2088441271432
11Walsall227962730-330
12Mansfield2361163130129
13Colchester217862729-229
14Port Vale2384113233-128
15Tranmere208482325-228
16Oldham2283113540-527
17Bolton227692634-827
18Harrogate2174102226-425
19Bradford216692025-524
20Scunthorpe2272132233-1123
21Barrow2248102932-320
22Stevenage204881622-620
23Grimsby2355131940-2120
24Southend2154121433-1919
