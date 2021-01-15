Last updated on .From the section League Two

Saturday's League Two match between Bradford City and Crawley Town has been postponed because of "dangerous weather" in West Yorkshire.

Although the Utilita Energy Stadium pitch was deemed playable following a 12:30 GMT inspection on Friday, there was concern over the surrounding areas.

"The roads around the ground do not look or feel safe," said referee Bobby Madley after heavy snow in the city.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.