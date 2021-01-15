Bradford City v Crawley Town off because of 'dangerous weather'

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Saturday's League Two match between Bradford City and Crawley Town has been postponed because of "dangerous weather" in West Yorkshire.

Although the Utilita Energy Stadium pitch was deemed playable following a 12:30 GMT inspection on Friday, there was concern over the surrounding areas.

"The roads around the ground do not look or feel safe," said referee Bobby Madley after heavy snow in the city.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Carlisle21123632201239
2Newport20115431211038
3Cambridge22114735211437
4Forest Green2110742718937
5Salford22106629171236
6Cheltenham2110563021935
7Crawley229763428634
8Morecambe2010462730-334
9Leyton Orient2210393226633
10Exeter2088441271432
11Walsall227962730-330
12Mansfield2361163130129
13Colchester217862729-229
14Port Vale2384113233-128
15Tranmere208482325-228
16Oldham2283113540-527
17Bolton227692634-827
18Harrogate2174102226-425
19Bradford216692025-524
20Scunthorpe2272132233-1123
21Barrow2248102932-320
22Stevenage204881622-620
23Grimsby2355131940-2120
24Southend2154121433-1919
View full League Two table

Top Stories