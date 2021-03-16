Mansfield Town v Carlisle United

MansfieldMansfield Town19:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Last updated on
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cheltenham
|34
|18
|8
|8
|46
|31
|15
|62
|2
|Cambridge
|36
|18
|7
|11
|54
|34
|20
|61
|3
|Forest Green
|34
|17
|10
|7
|49
|36
|13
|61
|4
|Newport
|34
|16
|9
|9
|45
|34
|11
|57
|5
|Tranmere
|33
|17
|6
|10
|46
|38
|8
|57
|6
|Bolton
|35
|16
|9
|10
|45
|42
|3
|57
|7
|Morecambe
|35
|16
|8
|11
|50
|49
|1
|56
|8
|Exeter
|33
|14
|11
|8
|57
|38
|19
|53
|9
|Salford
|33
|13
|11
|9
|41
|27
|14
|50
|10
|Crawley
|33
|14
|8
|11
|44
|40
|4
|50
|11
|Harrogate
|35
|14
|6
|15
|40
|40
|0
|48
|12
|Carlisle
|31
|14
|5
|12
|44
|37
|7
|47
|13
|Bradford
|33
|13
|8
|12
|38
|38
|0
|47
|14
|Leyton Orient
|34
|12
|8
|14
|38
|39
|-1
|44
|15
|Stevenage
|36
|9
|16
|11
|28
|31
|-3
|43
|16
|Mansfield
|34
|9
|13
|12
|41
|45
|-4
|40
|17
|Oldham
|34
|11
|7
|16
|51
|60
|-9
|40
|18
|Scunthorpe
|33
|12
|4
|17
|34
|43
|-9
|40
|19
|Walsall
|33
|8
|14
|11
|36
|42
|-6
|38
|20
|Colchester
|34
|8
|13
|13
|33
|48
|-15
|37
|21
|Port Vale
|35
|9
|8
|18
|43
|50
|-7
|35
|22
|Barrow
|32
|8
|8
|16
|36
|41
|-5
|32
|23
|Southend
|35
|7
|9
|19
|21
|49
|-28
|30
|24
|Grimsby
|33
|6
|8
|19
|24
|52
|-28
|26