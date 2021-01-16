Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic0LivingstonLivingston0

Celtic v Livingston

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number65Player nameHazard
    Average rating

    3.91

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    3.49

  3. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    3.38

  4. Squad number4Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    3.25

  5. Squad number93Player nameLaxalt
    Average rating

    3.50

  6. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    3.66

  7. Squad number12Player nameSoro
    Average rating

    3.79

  8. Squad number30Player nameFrimpong
    Average rating

    3.62

  9. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    3.84

  10. Squad number19Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    3.45

  11. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    3.52

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    8.24

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    8.32

  3. Squad number25Player nameEfe Ambrose
    Average rating

    8.35

  4. Squad number27Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    8.39

  5. Squad number3Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    8.38

  6. Squad number17Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    8.41

  7. Squad number6Player nameBartley
    Average rating

    8.34

  8. Squad number33Player nameLawson
    Average rating

    8.45

  9. Squad number10Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    8.52

  10. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    8.35

  11. Squad number14Player nameMullin
    Average rating

    8.49

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 65Hazard
  • 56RalstonBooked at 29mins
  • 6Bitton
  • 4Duffy
  • 93Laxalt
  • 42McGregor
  • 12Soro
  • 30Frimpong
  • 14Turnbull
  • 19Johnston
  • 18Rogic

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 28Connell
  • 41Robertson
  • 45Doohan
  • 48Okoflex
  • 52Henderson
  • 53Harper
  • 57Welsh
  • 77Dembele

Livingston

Formation 4-4-2

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 25Ambrose
  • 27Guthrie
  • 3Brown
  • 17Robinson
  • 6Bartley
  • 33Lawson
  • 10Sibbald
  • 8Pittman
  • 14Mullin

Substitutes

  • 1McCrorie
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 9Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 12Serrano
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 29Taylor-Sinclair
  • 38Hamilton
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Anthony Ralston.

  3. Post update

    Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Diego Laxalt.

  6. Post update

    Josh Mullin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  9. Booking

    Anthony Ralston (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

  11. Post update

    Craig Sibbald (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Diego Laxalt (Celtic).

  13. Post update

    Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott Pittman.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Craig Sibbald (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

