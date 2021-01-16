Celtic v Livingston

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number65Player nameHazardAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
3.38
- Squad number4Player nameDuffyAverage rating
3.25
- Squad number93Player nameLaxaltAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
3.66
- Squad number12Player nameSoroAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number30Player nameFrimpongAverage rating
3.62
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
3.84
- Squad number19Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
3.45
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
3.52
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
8.32
- Squad number25Player nameEfe AmbroseAverage rating
8.35
- Squad number27Player nameGuthrieAverage rating
8.39
- Squad number3Player nameBrownAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number17Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
8.41
- Squad number6Player nameBartleyAverage rating
8.34
- Squad number33Player nameLawsonAverage rating
8.45
- Squad number10Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
8.52
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
8.35
- Squad number14Player nameMullinAverage rating
8.49
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 65Hazard
- 56RalstonBooked at 29mins
- 6Bitton
- 4Duffy
- 93Laxalt
- 42McGregor
- 12Soro
- 30Frimpong
- 14Turnbull
- 19Johnston
- 18Rogic
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 28Connell
- 41Robertson
- 45Doohan
- 48Okoflex
- 52Henderson
- 53Harper
- 57Welsh
- 77Dembele
Livingston
Formation 4-4-2
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 25Ambrose
- 27Guthrie
- 3Brown
- 17Robinson
- 6Bartley
- 33Lawson
- 10Sibbald
- 8Pittman
- 14Mullin
Substitutes
- 1McCrorie
- 5Fitzwater
- 9Emmanuel-Thomas
- 12Serrano
- 21McMillan
- 22Tiffoney
- 29Taylor-Sinclair
- 38Hamilton
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Anthony Ralston.
Post update
Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Diego Laxalt.
Post update
Josh Mullin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Anthony Ralston (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).
Post update
Craig Sibbald (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Diego Laxalt (Celtic).
Post update
Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott Pittman.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Craig Sibbald (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).
Match report to follow.