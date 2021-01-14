Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers12:30West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Brom's Conor Gallagher
West Brom's Conor Gallagher will serve a one-match suspension against Wolves

TEAM NEWS

Wolves are hopeful that Adama Traore and Owen Otasowie will be fit to return, having both missed Tuesday's defeat by Everton with minor injuries.

Raul Jimenez, Jonny Otto, Marcal, Willy Boly and Daniel Podence remain absent.

West Brom's new signing Robert Snodgrass could make his debut but Conor Gallagher is suspended.

Defenders Kieran Gibbs, Kyle Bartley and Branislav Ivanovic should be available despite all being substituted during the FA Cup defeat by Blackpool.

West Brom's Sam Allardyce on the touchline

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • The most recent meeting ended 5-1 to West Brom at Molineux in the Premier League in 2012 - Albion's biggest away league win in this fixture since 1962.
  • West Brom can earn successive top-flight away victories against Wolves for the first time.
  • Wolves have won just one of the past eight meetings in all competitions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves have earned just two points from their past five Premier League matches.
  • They have only won one of their eight league games since forward Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull against Arsenal.
  • Nuno Espirito Santo's side can lose consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since August 2019.
  • Their run of 11 matches without a clean sheet is currently the longest in the top flight.
  • Adama Traore has gone 24 league appearances without a goal or assist.

West Bromwich Albion

  • Sam Allardyce has not won any of his first five competitive fixtures as West Brom head coach, drawing two and losing three.
  • However, Allardyce is unbeaten in all eight league matches as a manager against Wolves (W6, D2).
  • The Baggies are without a win in seven league games, drawing two, losing five and conceding 21 goals.
  • Albion have eight points after 17 matches. The last team to have fewer than 10 points at this stage of a top-flight season and still avoid relegation was Sheffield United in 1990-91.
  • They have conceded a league-high 39 goals this season but only 15 of those have come in away games (38%).
  • West Brom have only scored six goals in their past 14 league matches.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd17113334241036
2Liverpool1796237211633
3Man City1695225131232
4Leicester17102531211032
5Everton1710252821732
6Tottenham1786330161430
7Southampton178542619729
8Aston Villa1582529161326
9Chelsea1775532211126
10West Ham177552421326
11Arsenal177282019123
12Leeds177283033-323
13Crystal Palace176472229-722
14Wolves186481926-722
15Newcastle175481827-919
16Burnley16448921-1216
17Brighton182882129-814
18Fulham162681424-1012
19West Brom1715111139-288
20Sheff Utd181215929-205
View full Premier League table

Top Stories