Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa18:00EvertonEverton
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish playing against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been out with a shin injury for three months but head coach Dean Smith says he could be among the substitutes on Thursday

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish could be involved after a 12-match absence with a shin problem, although he won't be risked from the start.

Ollie Watkins serves a one-match ban, while Morgan Sanson will resume training next week.

Everton remain without James Rodriguez because of a calf strain but he might be fit to play at the weekend.

Yerry Mina is also unavailable after sustaining a minor adductor injury against West Ham.

Abdoulaye Doucoure could make his first competitive appearance in two months following a foot problem.

Everton have won 10 or more top-flight away matches in a single season for a fifth time
The Toffees won the title in all of those previous four campaigns

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Aston Villa won the reverse fixture 2-1 and could do the league double for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign.
  • Everton have won three of their past five away league games in this fixture.
  • This is the 206th league meeting between the sides, extending its record as the most-played match in English league history.

Aston Villa

  • They have lost half of their 20 league matches in 2021; only Sheffield United and Southampton have fared worse.
  • It's eight defeats in 17 Premier League home fixtures this season for Villa. Relegated sides Sheffield United and Fulham are the only sides to have lost more often at home.
  • Aston Villa's tally of 48 points is their highest in a Premier League season since they finished 2010-11 with a similar tally.
  • Emiliano Martinez could equal Villa's Premier League record of 15 clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a season. However, Villa have gone eight matches without a clean sheet, conceding 14 goals.
  • The Villans have only earned 12 points from 12 games without Jack Grealish.

Everton

  • Carlo Ancelotti's side have earned 36 away points this season, compared to only 19 at Goodison Park.
  • Everton are unbeaten in their past five midweek away league matches.
  • They are one short of equalling the club Premier League record of nine away clean sheets in a season, set in 2008-09.
  • The Blues have kept a clean sheet in three consecutive away league games for the first time since September 2015.
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin is Everton's joint-top English scorer in a season with 16 goals.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City35255572264680
2Man Utd352010568383070
3Leicester362061065442166
4Chelsea351810755322364
5West Ham351771155451058
6Liverpool34169957391857
7Tottenham351681161412056
8Everton34167114642455
9Arsenal351571349381152
10Leeds35155155353050
11Aston Villa34146144941848
12Wolves35129143547-1245
13Crystal Palace35118163759-2241
14Southampton35117174462-1840
15Burnley35109163347-1439
16Newcastle35109164058-1839
17Brighton35813143641-537
18Fulham35512182547-2227
19West Brom35511193268-3626
20Sheff Utd3552281862-4417
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC