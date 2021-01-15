Leicester City v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester's James Maddison and Jamie Vardy should return after respective knee and hip injuries

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's Jamie Vardy and James Maddison return after minor injuries, while Cengiz Under and Ricardo Pereira could feature after longer-term issues.

Dennis Praet faces up to three months out with a hamstring injury suffered during the FA Cup win over Stoke.

Southampton's Danny Ings is set to miss out after a positive Covid-19 test but Che Adams and Alex McCarthy could play.

Oriol Romeu, Jannik Vestergaard, Mohammed Salisu, Nathan Redmond and Moussa Djenepo are all doubtful.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton have not lost on the road since they were beaten at Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season. Saints don't change the way they play and press teams, and it works for them.

Leicester's form at home is nowhere near as impressive as it is away, but Jamie Vardy is fit and I fancy the Foxes here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton won 2-1 in the corresponding fixture last January, having suffered a club record 9-0 home defeat against Leicester less than three months earlier.

Saints are unbeaten on their past four visits to Leicester, winning the last two.

The away team has won the last four Premier League matches.

Leicester City

Leicester are unbeaten in four league matches (W2, D2), their longest such run of the season.

However, they have won just one of their past four home league games (D1, L2).

The Foxes have lost four of their eight league fixtures at the King Power Stadium so far this season, as many as in the entirety of 2019-20.

In fact, only 31% of Leicester's points this season have been earned in home games, the lowest percentage in the division.

Leicester haven't won their first two top-flight league matches of the year since 1984.

Two of Jamie Vardy's 11 league goals this season have come at home.

Southampton