Maidenhead United v Yeovil Town postponed amid coronavirus concerns
Saturday's National League game between Maidenhead United and Yeovil Town has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns within the Glovers camp.
A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.
A statement on the Yeovil website said their match against Notts County on Tuesday is set to go ahead as planned.
The Glovers have not played since 5 January, with their midweek trip to Barnet called off because of Covid-19 cases in the Bees camp.