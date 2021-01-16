Maidenhead United v Yeovil Town postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Last updated on .From the section National League

Yeovil Town's Huish Park
Yeovil Town were relegated from the English Football League in 2018-19

Saturday's National League game between Maidenhead United and Yeovil Town has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns within the Glovers camp.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

A statement on the Yeovil websiteexternal-link said their match against Notts County on Tuesday is set to go ahead as planned.

The Glovers have not played since 5 January, with their midweek trip to Barnet called off because of Covid-19 cases in the Bees camp.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay17122338172138
2Hartlepool179352619730
3Sutton United148332516927
4Stockport147342216624
5Altrincham186662021-124
6Halifax176562821723
7Notts County147251913623
8Maidenhead United147252121023
9Bromley146442317622
10Boreham Wood146441711622
11Solihull Moors137151813522
12Woking166372018221
13Aldershot166372222021
14Wealdstone166372333-1021
15Eastleigh135532115620
16Wrexham146261716120
17Chesterfield156182620619
18Dag & Red145361114-318
19Yeovil154562024-417
20King's Lynn144371831-1315
21Weymouth1623111731-149
22Barnet142391135-249
23Dover11218726-197
View full National League table

Top Stories