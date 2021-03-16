Dundee v Ayr United

Attempt missed. Charlie Adam (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 13Legzdins
- 16Elliott
- 14Ashcroft
- 29Fisher
- 23Marshall
- 18McMullan
- 24Anderson
- 26Adam
- 10McGowan
- 9Mullen
- 35Cummings
Substitutes
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 8Byrne
- 11McDaid
- 17Afolabi
- 21Sow
- 25Cameron
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sinisalo
- 2Houston
- 30Baird
- 17Ndaba
- 3Reading
- 11McCowan
- 4Muirhead
- 8Miller
- 14Smith
- 22McKenzie
- 18Chalmers
Substitutes
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 6Murdoch
- 7Moffat
- 10Walsh
- 19Zanatta
- 23McGavin
- 29Urminsky
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Max Anderson.
Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).
Paul McMullan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Patrick Reading (Ayr United).
Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.
Paul McMullan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Reading (Ayr United).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
