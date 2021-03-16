Raith Rovers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Attempt saved. Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved.
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 4DavidsonBooked at 11mins
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 8Hendry
- 7ArmstrongSubstituted forMusondaat 13'minutes
- 12MatthewsBooked at 19mins
- 13Spencer
- 21Kennedy
- 23Ugwu
- 9Duku
- 10Vaughan
- 11Abraham
- 14Musonda
- 17Thomson
- 18Tait
- 32Gullan
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 6Devine
- 22McKay
- 24Deas
- 12MacGregor
- 18Allardice
- 4WelshBooked at 12mins
- 27MacKay
- 11Sutherland
- 77Todorov
- 2Duffy
- 3McHattie
- 7Keatings
- 17Storey
- 21MacKay
- 25Nicolson
- 28Hyde
- Colin Steven
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Booking
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Frankie Musonda replaces Daniel Armstrong.
Booking
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Dangerous play by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Hand ball by Gozie Ugwu (Raith Rovers).
Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
