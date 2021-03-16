Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Raith Rovers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 4DavidsonBooked at 11mins
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 8Hendry
  • 7ArmstrongSubstituted forMusondaat 13'minutes
  • 12MatthewsBooked at 19mins
  • 13Spencer
  • 21Kennedy
  • 23Ugwu

Substitutes

  • 9Duku
  • 10Vaughan
  • 11Abraham
  • 14Musonda
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Tait
  • 32Gullan

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 6Devine
  • 22McKay
  • 24Deas
  • 12MacGregor
  • 18Allardice
  • 4WelshBooked at 12mins
  • 27MacKay
  • 11Sutherland
  • 77Todorov

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 3McHattie
  • 7Keatings
  • 17Storey
  • 21MacKay
  • 25Nicolson
  • 28Hyde
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved.

  2. Booking

    Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Frankie Musonda replaces Daniel Armstrong.

  7. Booking

    Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Dismissal

    Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  9. Post update

    Dangerous play by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Gozie Ugwu (Raith Rovers).

  13. Post update

    Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts20143348212745
2Raith Rovers198653224830
3Dunfermline188642719830
4Dundee197663333027
5Queen of Sth208393240-827
6Ayr206682323024
7Inverness CT2041062523222
8Morton205781725-822
9Arbroath205691726-921
10Alloa2045112444-2017
View full Scottish Championship table

