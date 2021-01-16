Scottish Championship
AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00HeartsHeart of Midlothian
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Heart of Midlothian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 15Jamieson
  • 24Williamson
  • 22Grant
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 12Scougall
  • 23Murray
  • 19Thomson

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 14Brown
  • 17Connelly
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 25Lynch
  • 26Evans
  • 51Wright

Hearts

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 26Halkett
  • 6Berra
  • 21Kingsley
  • 7Walker
  • 16Halliday
  • 19Irving
  • 31Henderson
  • 11Roberts
  • 24Frear

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 10Boyce
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Naismith
  • 17Mackay-Steven
  • 28Popescu
  • 30Ginnelly
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts1080230131724
2Dunfermline115512013720
3Dundee115422220219
4Morton114431013-316
5Raith Rovers943221111015
6Ayr113441616013
7Inverness CT93331512312
8Queen of Sth113171527-1210
9Alloa112271125-148
10Arbroath10127515-105
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport