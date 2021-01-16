Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South15:00ArbroathArbroath
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Arbroath

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 20Ferguson
  • 33Gibson
  • 4Buchanan
  • 5Obileye
  • 3Maxwell
  • 10Shields
  • 6McKee
  • 8Pybus
  • 7Fitzpatrick
  • 12McCabe
  • 16East

Substitutes

  • 9Goss
  • 11Dobbie
  • 14Robinson
  • 15McGrory
  • 17Joseph
  • 19Breen
  • 30Cowie

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 17Davidson
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 6Whatley
  • 7Gold
  • 18Williamson
  • 28Craigen
  • 9Hilson
  • 14Doolan

Substitutes

  • 8McKenna
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 12Stewart
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Ruth
  • 21Gallacher
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts1080230131724
2Dunfermline115512013720
3Dundee115422220219
4Morton114431013-316
5Raith Rovers943221111015
6Ayr113441616013
7Inverness CT93331512312
8Queen of Sth113171527-1210
9Alloa112271125-148
10Arbroath10127515-105
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport