Clyde v East Fife

ClydeClyde15:00East FifeEast Fife
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|11
|6
|3
|2
|18
|8
|10
|21
|2
|Cove Rangers
|11
|6
|1
|4
|15
|9
|6
|19
|3
|Montrose
|11
|5
|3
|3
|19
|15
|4
|18
|4
|Airdrieonians
|10
|5
|1
|4
|17
|11
|6
|16
|5
|Partick Thistle
|10
|4
|3
|3
|9
|6
|3
|15
|6
|East Fife
|9
|4
|1
|4
|12
|13
|-1
|13
|7
|Peterhead
|11
|4
|1
|6
|10
|13
|-3
|13
|8
|Dumbarton
|9
|3
|2
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|11
|9
|Clyde
|8
|3
|0
|5
|9
|19
|-10
|9
|10
|Forfar
|10
|1
|3
|6
|5
|15
|-10
|6