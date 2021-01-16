Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0BirminghamBirmingham City0

Middlesbrough v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNair
  • 27Bola
  • 8Wing
  • 5Morsy
  • 22Saville
  • 7Tavernier
  • 10Akpom
  • 3Johnson

Substitutes

  • 9Assombalonga
  • 15Wood
  • 16Howson
  • 18Watmore
  • 19Roberts
  • 26Archer
  • 29Spence
  • 33Coulson
  • 34Hackney

Birmingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Etheridge
  • 2Colin
  • 19San José
  • 12Dean
  • 5Friend
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 34Sunjic
  • 17Sánchez
  • 23Toral
  • 11Bela
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Prieto
  • 3Pedersen
  • 4Roberts
  • 8Clayton
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 14Leko
  • 15Clarke-Salter
  • 25Dacres-Cogley
  • 35Halilovic
Referee:
Darren England

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    George Friend (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Middlesbrough. Lewis Wing tries a through ball, but Chuba Akpom is caught offside.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich23145431201147
2Swansea23127427131443
3Bournemouth23119338191942
4Brentford22118336211541
5Reading2312473428640
6Middlesbrough23107628181037
7Watford2210752517837
8Stoke239862622435
9Barnsley2310492729-234
10Bristol City2210392324-133
11Blackburn2395938271132
12Preston23102113031-132
13Huddersfield2394102832-431
14Luton238692026-630
15Cardiff228592925429
16Millwall2251161921-226
17Coventry236892231-926
18QPR235992230-824
19Birmingham2459101729-1224
20Nottm Forest2357111626-1022
21Sheff Wed2367101523-819
22Derby2247111424-1019
23Rotherham2044121929-1016
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
Championship table

