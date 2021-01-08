Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are eyeing a pre-contract move for Oostende striker Fashion Sakala, the 23-year-old Zambia international who has been linked with Anderlecht, Newcastle United and West Ham United. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic and Rangers have both offered pre-contract deals to sign midfielder Alfie Doughty this summer, while Stoke City have had a £600,000 offer accepted by Charlton Athletic for the 21-year-old. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Celtic are in talks with Leicester City about signing 23-year-old Croatia centre-back Filip Benkovic, who played for the Scottish champions on loan in 2018-19. (Sky Sports) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants to hand Leon Balogun a new contract beyond the summer after the 32-year-old defender impressed since signing from Wigan Athletic last summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Airdrieonians director of football Stuart Millar says "huge clubs" have been in touch with 20-year-old French winger Thomas Robert, who has been linked with Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian only six months after joining the League One club after leaving Montpellier. (Daily Record, print edition)

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor admits he was amazed when he saw Celtic and Swansea City linked with winger Joel Randall and, although he thinks a big move will come for the 21-year-old, insists that no bids have been tabled from other clubs. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian remain hopeful of adding at least another one or two more signings following the arrival of goalkeeper Matt Macey on loan from Arsenal. (The Scotsman) external-link

Stephen Robinson has cited the decision to take back six points handed to Motherwell for Covid-19 breaches by Kilmarnock and St Mirren as the key factor in his shock resignation as manager. (Daily Mail) external-link

Dunfermline Athletic are poised to become the first Scottish football club to hand over their stadium to the NHS for the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine. (Daily Record, print edition)