Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sportscene has a live TV match, two highlights shows and a results round-up for the second weekend of 2021.

On Saturday's results show on BBC One Scotland at 16:15 GMT, David Currie is joined by Scotland caps Julie Fleeting and Steven Thompson.

At 19:30 on BBC Scotland, there's Dundee v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the Scottish Cup with Jane Lewis, Leanne Crichton and Michael Stewart.

Premiership highlights are on Sunday and Monday on BBC Scotland.

Sunday's show (19:15) with Thompson, Stewart and Richard Foster will round-up Aberdeen v Rangers and Livingston v Ross County, as well as Saturday's games.

And on Monday (22:30), there will be highlights of Celtic v Hibernian with Jonathan Sutherland and former Scotland players Shaun Maloney and James McFadden.

Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland will cover Saturday and Sunday's Premiership matches with Monday's game on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW. And you can listen of Off the Ball both days from midday.

There will also be live text coverage of all the weekend's Scottish matches on the BBC Sport website and app, with highlights to follow.