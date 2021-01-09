German Bundesliga
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3

RB Leipzig 1-3 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho helps deny Leipzig top spot

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jadon Sancho.
Jadon Sancho has netted in successive games after going 18 Bundesliga matches without a goal, dating back to May

Jadon Sancho scored one and set up another as Borussia Dortmund dashed RB Leipzig's hopes of going top of the Bundesliga with an impressive victory.

England forward Sancho slotted the visitors in front after a goalless first half before crossing for Erling Braut Haaland to head in their second.

Haaland rounded Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi to seal victory for Dortmund.

Alexander Sorloth netted a consolation for Leipzig, who failed to capitalise on leaders Bayern Munich's Friday loss.

Munich let slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Borussia Monchengladbach, handing Leipzig the chance to depose them at the summit but they were undone by Dortmund's second-half blitz.

Sancho, who had not scored in the Bundesliga this season until Sunday's win over Wolfsburg, netted for the second successive game, breaking the deadlock with a cool near-post finish.

Haaland's double ensured only a second league defeat of the season for Leipzig and handed Edin Terzic a third win in four Bundesliga games since taking over as Dortmund interim manager in December.

Leipzig remain two points adrift of Bayern, while Dortmund stay fourth but close to within five points of the leaders.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 4Orban
  • 5Upamecano
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 14Adams
  • 7SabitzerSubstituted forKlostermannat 61'minutes
  • 8HaidaraSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 71'minutes
  • 3Angelino
  • 25Olmo
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forSørlothat 61'minutes
  • 9PoulsenSubstituted forSamardzicat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 16Klostermann
  • 19Sørloth
  • 20Samardzic
  • 22Mukiele
  • 33Martínez
  • 41Borkowski
  • 45Martel
  • 47Wosz

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bürki
  • 24Meunier
  • 16AkanjiBooked at 73mins
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 28WitselSubstituted forCanat 30'minutes
  • 6DelaneyBooked at 32minsSubstituted forZagadouat 69'minutes
  • 7SanchoSubstituted forTiggesat 85'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forBrandtat 85'minutes
  • 32Reyna
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 2Morey
  • 5Zagadou
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 19Brandt
  • 23Can
  • 25Unbehaun
  • 26Piszczek
  • 27Tigges
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, RB Leipzig 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! RB Leipzig 1, Borussia Dortmund 3. Alexander Sørloth (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (RB Leipzig) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Lazar Samardzic replaces Yussuf Poulsen.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Angeliño.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt replaces Marco Reus.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Steffen Tigges replaces Jadon Sancho.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! RB Leipzig 0, Borussia Dortmund 3. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Olmo.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).

  17. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  19. Post update

    Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich15103246242233
2RB Leipzig1594226121431
3B Leverkusen1585230151529
4B Dortmund1591531191228
5Union Berlin1567231201125
6Wolfsburg156722217525
7B Mgladbach156632824424
8Freiburg156542824423
9Frankfurt155822523223
10Augsburg145451619-319
11Stuttgart144642621518
12Hertha Berlin144462324-116
13Werder Bremen153661724-715
14Hoffenheim154382230-815
15Köln152581327-1411
16Arminia Bielefeld143110924-1510
17Schalke1514101239-277
18Mainz1513111433-196
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC