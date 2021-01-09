Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan2TorinoTorino0

AC Milan 2-0 Torino: Hosts extend lead in Serie A as Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns

Rafael Leao scores for Milan
AC Milan are only the second side in Serie A history to score two or more goals in 16 of the first 17 games of a season

AC Milan opened up a four-point lead at the top of Serie A as they welcomed back Zlatan Ibrahimovic from injury in a comfortable win over Torino.

The Swedish forward - fit after a thigh problem - came on as a late substitute in a game that the hosts dominated.

Rafael Leao opened the scoring with a placed effort from Brahim Diaz's pass.

And Franck Kessie doubled their lead with a penalty after a lengthy VAR review confirmed Diaz had been fouled by Torino captain Andrea Belotti.

It was an impressive performance from the Rossoneri, who have now played a game more than their top-of-the-table rivals Inter Milan and Roma, who face each other on Sunday.

Former Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez hit the crossbar with a free-kick for the visitors, who also had a penalty claim correctly dismissed by VAR when Simone Verdi fell over after kicking Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Otherwise it was a relatively untroubled evening for the hosts, who brought on Ibrahimovic for his first appearance since 22 November.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 85mins
  • 24Kjaer
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 41mins
  • 19Hernández
  • 8TonaliBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDalotat 54'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 79Kessié
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 21DíazBooked at 38minsSubstituted forCalhanogluat 60'minutes
  • 15HaugeSubstituted forMaldiniat 85'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoBooked at 79minsSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 14Conti
  • 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
  • 22Musacchio
  • 27Maldini
  • 29Colombo
  • 43Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 97Frigerio

Torino

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 39Sirigu
  • 5IzzoSubstituted forZazaat 64'minutes
  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 3Silva Nascimento
  • 17Singo
  • 7Lukic
  • 88RincónBooked at 26minsSubstituted forSegreat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10GojakSubstituted forLinettyat 45'minutes
  • 13RodríguezSubstituted forMurruat 64'minutes
  • 24Verdi
  • 9BelottiSubstituted forBonazzoliat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Segre
  • 8Baselli
  • 11Zaza
  • 15Ansaldi
  • 25Rosati
  • 26Bonazzoli
  • 27Vojvoda
  • 29Murru
  • 32Milinkovic-Savic
  • 33Nkoulou
  • 77Linetty
  • 99Buongiorno
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamTorino
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home22
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Milan 2, Torino 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Milan 2, Torino 0.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan).

  4. Post update

    Karol Linetty (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bremer (Torino) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Stephane Singo following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Franck Kessié.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Simone Verdi (Torino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karol Linetty.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Bremer (Torino).

  10. Post update

    Davide Calabria (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Booking

    Jacopo Segre (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jacopo Segre (Torino).

  13. Post update

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Maldini (Milan).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacopo Segre (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino).

  18. Post update

    Daniel Maldini (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Federico Bonazzoli replaces Andrea Belotti.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Milan. Daniel Maldini replaces Jens Petter Hauge.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan17124137191840
2Inter Milan16113241212036
3Roma16103335241133
4Atalanta1694340221831
5Juventus1586132151730
6Sassuolo168532923629
7Napoli1591532151728
8Lazio167452525025
9Hellas Verona166642015524
10Benevento176382030-1021
11Sampdoria166282526-120
12Bologna174582331-817
13Udinese154471723-616
14Fiorentina163671723-615
15Cagliari163582333-1014
16Spezia163582131-1014
17Genoa173591830-1214
18Parma162681331-1812
19Torino172692635-912
20Crotone1623111638-229
View full Italian Serie A table

