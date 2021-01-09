Last updated on .From the section European Football

AC Milan are only the second side in Serie A history to score two or more goals in 16 of the first 17 games of a season

AC Milan opened up a four-point lead at the top of Serie A as they welcomed back Zlatan Ibrahimovic from injury in a comfortable win over Torino.

The Swedish forward - fit after a thigh problem - came on as a late substitute in a game that the hosts dominated.

Rafael Leao opened the scoring with a placed effort from Brahim Diaz's pass.

And Franck Kessie doubled their lead with a penalty after a lengthy VAR review confirmed Diaz had been fouled by Torino captain Andrea Belotti.

It was an impressive performance from the Rossoneri, who have now played a game more than their top-of-the-table rivals Inter Milan and Roma, who face each other on Sunday.

Former Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez hit the crossbar with a free-kick for the visitors, who also had a penalty claim correctly dismissed by VAR when Simone Verdi fell over after kicking Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Otherwise it was a relatively untroubled evening for the hosts, who brought on Ibrahimovic for his first appearance since 22 November.