French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain3BrestBrest0

Paris St-Germain 3-0 Brest: Moise Kean scores for the third straight game

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Moise Kean reacts after scoring for Paris St-Germain against Brest in Ligue 1
Former Juventus striker Moise Kean is on loan at Paris St-Germain until the end of the 2020-21 season

Moise Kean scored for the third straight game as Paris St-Germain won for the first time under Mauricio Pochettino.

Italy forward Kean, on loan from Everton, headed the opener against Brest and now has nine goals in 14 league appearances in France.

Argentina forward Mauro Icardi doubled the lead before Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia scored from 20 yards.

PSG are one point behind leaders Lyon, who were held 2-2 at Rennes.

Pochettino's first game in charge had ended in a 1-1 draw away to Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

PSG, who were again without Brazil forward Neymar because of an ankle injury, lived dangerously before scoring two late goals to win for the first time since the former Tottenham and Southampton boss took charge on 2 January.

With third-placed Lille winning 1-0 away to Nimes, there is one point separating the top three in Ligue 1.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 31DagbaSubstituted forFlorenziat 86'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 22Diallo
  • 25BakkerSubstituted forKurzawaat 65'minutes
  • 21Herrera
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forSarabiaat 56'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 62mins
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 86'minutes
  • 18KeanSubstituted forIcardiat 65'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 9Icardi
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Florenzi
  • 30Letellier
  • 32Pembele
  • 33Simons

Brest

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Larsonneur
  • 20Pierre-Gabriel
  • 5Chardonnet
  • 2Duverne
  • 18Perraud
  • 9HonoratSubstituted forLe Douaronat 77'minutes
  • 7BelkeblaSubstituted forMounieat 80'minutes
  • 8LasneBooked at 76minsSubstituted forBattocchioat 77'minutes
  • 12PhilippoteauxSubstituted forCharbonnierat 69'minutes
  • 14Cardona
  • 21Faivre

Substitutes

  • 3Brassier
  • 10Charbonnier
  • 11Battocchio
  • 15Mounie
  • 16Cibois
  • 23Herelle
  • 24Baal
  • 26Le Douaron
  • 27Magnetti
Referee:
Hakim Ben El Hadj

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamBrest
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home22
Away12
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Brest 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Brest 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romain Faivre (Brest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeremy Le Douaron.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

  6. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jeremy Le Douaron (Brest).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Ángel Di María.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Colin Dagba.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steve Mounie (Brest) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Irvin Cardona.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Brest 0. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Brest 0. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  15. Post update

    Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Steve Mounie (Brest).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Brest. Steve Mounie replaces Haris Belkebla.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th January 2021

  • PSGParis Saint Germain3BrestBrest0
  • BordeauxBordeaux2LorientLorient1
  • DijonDijon0MarseilleMarseille0
  • LensLens0StrasbourgStrasbourg1
  • MetzMetz1NiceNice1
  • MonacoMonaco3AngersAngers0
  • MontpellierMontpellier1NantesNantes1
  • NîmesNîmes0LilleLille1
  • ReimsReims3Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne1
  • RennesRennes2LyonLyon2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon19117139182140
2PSG19123443113239
3Lille19116233141939
4Monaco1910363627933
5Rennes199642821733
6Marseille179532516932
7Angers199372530-530
8Montpellier198473132-128
9Lens188372828027
10Bordeaux197572021-126
11Brest198293034-426
12Metz196762018225
13Nice186572225-323
14Reims195682729-221
15Strasbourg1962112832-420
16Saint-Étienne194782029-919
17Nantes193881931-1217
18Dijon192891226-1414
19Lorient1933132038-1812
20Nîmes1933131440-2612
View full French Ligue 1 table

