Real Madrid missed the chance to go top of La Liga as they drew at struggling Osasuna in freezing, snowy conditions.
The game had been in doubt because of Storm Filomena, Spain's "most intense storm in the past 50 years".
It went ahead but both sides struggled to create many clear-cut chances, with only three shots on target between them.
Real's Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos both had goals disallowed for Benzema offsides.
Atletico Madrid stay top by one point without playing.
Their game against Athletic Bilbao was postponed because the Basque side's plane could not land in the Spanish capital as a result of the weather.
Osasuna, who are now 11 games without a win, remain in the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Osasuna
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 23Hernández
- 5García
- 3Álvaro Armado
- 27Moncayola
- 10Torres
- 6Sanjurjo
- 21Pérez
- 14GarcíaSubstituted forRodríguez Menéndezat 77'minutes
- 16CalleriSubstituted forBudimirat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 4García
- 7Rodríguez Menéndez
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 12Roncaglia
- 17Budimir
- 18Thomas Llamas
- 19Gallego Puigsech
- 22Rodríguez Navas
- 25Pérez
- 26Álvarez
- 28Martínez
- 29Oroz
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 23Mendy
- 10ModricSubstituted forIscoat 75'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 11AsensioSubstituted forValverdeat 66'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 7E HazardSubstituted forMarianoat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 19Odriozola
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 21Ødegaard
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 26Altube
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Osasuna 0, Real Madrid 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jony (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iñigo Pérez.
Post update
Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
Post update
Ante Budimir (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ante Budimir (Osasuna).
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Ante Budimir replaces Jonathan Calleri.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Jony replaces Rubén García.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Eden Hazard.
Post update
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Post update
Sergio Herrera (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rubén García.
Post update
Attempt missed. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rubén García.
