Barcelona extended their unbeaten run to eight league matches as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann both struck twice in a dominant win at Granada.
Griezmann's opener was initially ruled offside, but it was decided a pass had deflected to him off a Granada player.
Messi fired into the top corner from 18 yards and then cleverly fizzed home a low free-kick to move him top of La Liga's scoring charts on 11 goals.
After the break, Griezmann struck again and Granada had Jesus Vallejo sent off.
Vallejo caught Martin Braithwaite and was dismissed for a professional foul with 12 minutes remaining of what proved a testing night for the seventh-placed hosts.
They did go close early on when Roberto Soldado forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a fine save, but Barca's attacking talents quickly built on their keeper's crucial intervention.
After Griezmann's controversial opener, Messi looked razor sharp in adding a second, and his free-kick three minutes before the break was clinical and cheeky as the Argentina forward chose not to take on the wall but instead beat Granada keeper Rui Silva on the side of the goal he was protecting.
Frenchman Griezmann showed quality with a sharp touch and finish for the fourth - the first time he has scored twice in a Spanish top-flight game for Barcelona since his home debut in August 2019.
Just over a month on from a defeat at Cadiz which left them closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League places, Ronald Koeman's side have now moved to within four points of top spot in the table.
Leaders Atletico Madrid have three games in hand, but this was a fourth away win in a row for Barcelona and Messi's fourth goal in two outings.
Line-ups
Granada
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 2Foulquier
- 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 6Sánchez
- 15NevaSubstituted forVallejoat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 21HerreraSubstituted forSoroat 67'minutes
- 8Eteki
- 10Rodríguez Díaz
- 19MontoroSubstituted forMillaat 45'minutes
- 11MachísSubstituted forKenedyat 65'minutes
- 9SoldadoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSuárezat 45'minutesBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 3Pérez
- 5Milla
- 7Suárez
- 12Azeez
- 13Escandell
- 14Vico Villegas
- 20Vallejo
- 23Molina
- 24Kenedy
- 26Soro
- 28Sanchez
- 31Fàbrega
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2DestSubstituted forFirpoat 81'minutes
- 28MinguezaBooked at 49mins
- 23Umtiti
- 18AlbaBooked at 87mins
- 21de JongSubstituted forPjanicat 65'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 82mins
- 16GonzálezSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 73'minutes
- 11DembéléSubstituted forPuigat 73'minutes
- 10MessiSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 65'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 8Pjanic
- 9Braithwaite
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 27Kourouma Kourouma
- 29De la Fuente
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Granada CF 0, Barcelona 4.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Junior Firpo tries a through ball, but Martin Braithwaite is caught offside.
Post update
Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
Post update
Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Post update
(Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Granada CF) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kenedy (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Domingos Duarte.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Junior Firpo replaces Sergiño Dest.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Jesús Vallejo (Granada CF) is shown the red card.
Post update
Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
