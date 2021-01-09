Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup third round Dates: 8-11 January Coverage: Crawley Town v Leeds United (13:30 GMT) and Marine v Tottenham (17:00) live on BBC One on Sunday, 10 January, plus live streams of games at Chelsea and Man City

League One Blackpool produced one of the biggest shocks of Saturday's FA Cup third-round action by beating West Brom on penalties, while non-league Chorley defeated a youthful Derby side that had been affected by Covid-19.

Premier League West Brom lost 3-2 on penalties after the two sides had drawn 2-2 after extra time to complete a miserable return to Bloomfield Road for Baggies boss Sam Allardyce, who used to manage Blackpool.

Lancashire part-timers Chorley overcame the depleted Championship club Derby 2-0 at Victory Park, the National League North side's third victory over EFL opposition in this season's competition.

"I'm ecstatic, really proud," Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio, a primary school headteacher, said after goals by Connor Hall and Mike Calveley earned the Magpies a place in the fourth round for the first time.

"We've made around £250,000 before today, goodness knows what it'll be now. It'll certainly be £300,000 or £400,000.

"We could possibly get to £500,000 now and for a club like us, not only does it save us, it enables us to grow."

The tie had been in doubt because of freezing temperatures and Vermiglio added: "We had volunteers sleeping here overnight and used hairdryers and kettles to make sure the game was on."

Chorley play in the sixth tier of English football, four tiers below Derby.

Elsewhere, League One Doncaster Rovers won at Championship side Blackburn Rovers while Sheffield United, rooted at the foot of the Premier League table, suffered a scare at League One Bristol Rovers before securing a first win since 11 July.

Sleeping on the job and singing Adele

There are no fans present at any of the third-round ties because of a 'stay at home' order for millions in the UK.

But people were spotted leaning out of bedroom windows of homes surrounding Chorley's Victory Park ground to catch their win over Derby.

The match had been in doubt because of overnight sub-zero temperatures but Chorley groundsman Ben Kay spent all night under a giant protective cover on the pitch to make sure it was playable.

"We didn't have much choice," Kay said. "Everything had to be done to get the game on. The pitch has been frozen since 27 December."

Chorley's players celebrated in the changing room after the game with a loud rendition of Adele's 'Someone Like You'.

Premier League clubs fall at first hurdle

As well as West Brom, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa also fell at the first hurdle after losing their all-Premier League games on Friday to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool.

The third round is where clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the famous competition.

Sheffield United were not the only Premier League team to suffer a scare before going through. Burnley needed a last-minute goal to force extra-time and then a penalty shootout to overcome League One side Milton Keynes Dons.

Everton and Fulham both needed extra time to see off Championship sides Rotherham and QPR respectively.

Leicester had no such problems as they ran out 4-0 winners at Stoke.

Still to come

Twelve-time winners Manchester United entertain Championship side Watford in Saturday's late kick-off at 20:00 GMT.

There are a further nine ties across Sunday and Monday including eighth-tier Marine's historic home tie with eight-time winners Tottenham on Sunday on BBC One (17:00) - never in the competition's history has there been such a gap between two teams at this stage.

League Two Crawley Town will be looking to upset Premier League Leeds United (13:30) in front of the BBC One cameras, while Morecambe from the fourth-tier of English football are at eight-time winners Chelsea, with the 13:30 kick-off live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Paul Leary is in his 16th season as chairman of Marine, who take their name from a local hotel where the founders of the club met

The final tie of the third round sees National League Stockport County host Premier League West Ham on Monday (20:00).

It is the first meeting between the two clubs since 1996 when Stockport beat West Ham 2-1 in the League Cup.

Stockport are fourth in the National League, West Ham are 10th in English football's top-flight.

When is the draw for the next round?

On Monday, the draws will take place for the fourth and fifth rounds.

This is to help with forward planning for the clubs involved and to assist broadcasters.

You can watch the draws live from Stockport on BBC Two from 19:00 GMT on Monday.