Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has commended the Northern Ireland Football League for its "really wise" decision to pause the Irish Premiership.

Northern Ireland's top football league has been halted until 23 January amid another surge in Covid-19 cases.

Crusaders drew 2-2 with Cliftonville in Saturday's only Irish League game after positive cases resulted in four matches being postponed.

"I'm really pleased the powers-that-be took that decision," said Baxter.

"There are too many cases that are floating around all the football clubs right now.

"The country, both here and in the UK have huge numbers, record numbers of infections, record numbers of deaths and for football to be continuing right now is unsafe.

"We need to take the two-week circuit breaker. We hear from the scientists on TV that we're in for a really tough two weeks and we're anxious about it."

Six Irish Premiership matches - which were originally scheduled for Boxing Day - were due to be played on Saturday only for Ballymena United v Coleraine, Carrick Rangers v Larne, Linfield v Glentoran and Portadown v Glenavon to be called off because of positive cases.

And while Baxter praised the social-distancing measures that have been put in place at football grounds in Northern Ireland, he stressed the need for testing in order for the Irish Premiership to play out the rest of the season in a safe manner.

"It's important that we take advice and it's important that we get testing in in some capacity," he added.

"We're happy to continue playing, it's bringing a lot of entertainment to the people who are locked down, which is good for everybody, but we have to do it safely. And if we're going to play, we have to be tested."

It could go on for two months - McLaughlin

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin echoed Baxter in highlighting the importance of the safety of everyone involved in Irish League.

McLaughlin added that the circuit-breaker may last much longer than two weeks unless there is a drop in positive cases.

"There is no way in the world it [football] should be jeopardising anyone's health," said McLaughlin.

"But if it's not two weeks, it could go on for two months because we've been here before last year when we were told it was a two-week break and we didn't play again, except for the cup.

"That's the worry, but people's health comes first and if it has to go on longer than two weeks, then so be it, but let's just hope it's not the end of the season.