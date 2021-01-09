Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Hiram Boateng, who began his career with Crystal Palace, had two seasons with Exeter City before signing for MK Dons in 2019

Cambridge United have extended the loan deal for midfielder Hiram Boateng from League One side Milton Keynes Dons until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Londoner was on the losing side just once in nine League Two games after arriving in October, prior to suffering a shoulder injury.

The U's were in the top three but now stand fifth, three points off an automatic promotion place.

Boateng is expected to return to action at the end of January at the earliest.

"We look forward to welcoming Hiram back from injury," said head coach Bonner.

"His impact on the team was excellent prior to his shoulder dislocation. He is a character we like and he possesses real quality in possession.

"Whilst we are without him for a little longer, it is worth waiting that period of time until he is ready to re-join the squad."