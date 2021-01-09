Last updated on .From the section Irish

Robbie Weir and Rory Hale in action during the derby at Solitude

A Ben Kennedy goal in the final minute of injury-time salvaged a point for Crusaders as they drew 2-2 with derby rivals Cliftonville at Solitude.

Substitute Kennedy's cross from 30 yards out on the right evaded everyone and ended up in the home side's net.

Jamie McGonigle had given the Crues the lead with a fourth-minute penalty.

Rory Hale equalised with a 42nd-minute goal and eight minutes later Chris Hegarty sliced Conor McDermott's left-wing cross into his own net.

The result sees Crusaders move to within three points of Premiership leaders Linfield and lie one point behind second-placed Larne.

Cliftonville leapfrog Coleraine into fifth in the table.

The visitors got off to the best possible start when Jamie Harney shrugged off Paul Heatley and then brought down the Crues forward inside the area.

Referee Tim Marshall had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot and McGonigle fired low into the bottom left-hand corner of debutant goalkeeper Aaron McCarey's net.

Three minutes before the interval Hale levelled against his former club, firing a low shot towards goal and the assistant referee adjudging that the ball had crossed the line despite the best efforts of a Crusaders defender.

The ball fell into the path of Hale after Conor McMenamin's shot across the face of goal had been well saved by Ger Doherty.

The unfortunate Hegarty turned the ball into his own net as he attempted to clear McDermott's delivery as the hosts earned just reward for a bright start to the second half.

Kennedy's late intervention saw Stephen Baxter's side avoid a third straight away league defeat and a fourth of the season.

For the Crues it was their first draw of the campaign and they remain unbeaten against their north Belfast neighbours this season, having beaten Paddy McLaughlin's charges 1-0 at Seaview in October.

The match was the last before the Premiership takes a two-week 'circuit-breaker' in light of the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland.