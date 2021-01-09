Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

A second Brighton player tested positive for coronavirus after Friday's round of testing

Sunday's match between Bristol City and Brighton has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases - the fourth Women's Super League game to be called off because of the virus this weekend.

Brighton are without seven players, with two testing positive and a further five isolating as close contacts.

The Seagulls had a request for the game to be postponed accepted by the Football Association on Saturday.

Chelsea's game at Reading on Sunday is now the only WSL match set to go ahead.

That is because matches between Aston Villa and Arsenal, Manchester City and West Ham and Everton and Manchester United have also been postponed because of Covid-19 cases depleting various squads.

In addition Birmingham have pulled out of Sunday's fixture at Tottenham because of a shortage of available players due to injury.

West Ham skipper Gilly Flaherty has called for players who forced postponements after trips to Dubai to apologise, with five players across Manchester City and Arsenal testing positive following travel over Christmas.

And Manchester United boss Casey Stoney has said she is "sincerely sorry" for giving her players permission to travel to Dubai over the festive period.