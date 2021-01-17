The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women13:00Bristol City WomenBristol City Women
Venue: Walton Hall Park, England

Everton v Bristol City

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacIver
  • 2Wold
  • 20Finnigan
  • 13Stringer
  • 3Turner
  • 8Christiansen
  • 21Clemaron
  • 10Magill
  • 16Raso
  • 17Graham
  • 14Sørensen

Substitutes

  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 15Pike
  • 22Sevecke
  • 23Korpela
  • 26Clinton

Bristol City Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Haland
  • 12Allen
  • 14Palmer
  • 3Evans
  • 2Bryson
  • 5Rafferty
  • 11Wellings
  • 6Logarzo
  • 17Bissell
  • 10Daniels
  • 9Salmon

Substitutes

  • 4Matthews
  • 18Collis
  • 21Harrison
  • 25Layzell
  • 26Mastrantonio
  • 28Jones
  • 31Smith
Referee:
Christiana Hattersley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women108202791826
2Chelsea Women97202852323
3Arsenal Women107123883022
4Man City Women106312491521
5Everton Women94231715214
6Reading Women113441320-713
7B'ham City Women8305913-49
8Tottenham Women92341218-69
9Brighton Women10226719-128
10West Ham Women92161323-107
11Aston Villa Women9207818-106
12Bristol City Women10028645-392
