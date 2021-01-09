Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Celtic beat Hearts on penalties in December to win the 2019/20 Scottish Cup - their fourth consecutive success in the competition

Scottish Cup holders Celtic will host Arbroath or Falkirk after the draw was made for this season's third round.

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers welcome League 1 Cove Rangers and there will be one all-Premiership tie between Hamilton Academial and St Mirren.

Last season's beaten finalists Hearts will play Stranraer, should they overcome the winner of the tie between Camelon and Brora Rangers.

There will be a Tayside derby between Dundee and St Johnstone at Dens.

And there will also be a Highland derby, with Ross County hosting either Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Buckie Thistle.

Ties will be played on the weekend of 30/31 January and you can watch two games live on BBC Scotland.

Full draw