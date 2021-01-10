Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Alfredo Morelos scored twice as Rangers beat Aberdeen at Pittodrie

"Something seems to have changed" with Alfredo Morelos says Steven Gerrard after his double downed 10-man Aberdeen and moved Rangers 22 points clear in the Scottish Premiership.

The Colombian striker struck either side of half-time after Ryan Hedges was sent off for Aberdeen, with Matty Kennedy's late goal not enough to earn the hosts a point.

It was his third in three games, ending a three-month league goal drought.

"He's back with a bang," said Gerrard.

"I think we've seen signs of it in previous games but he's looked happier, he's looked fresher, he's looked more fired up in the last few weeks so that's only a positive for everyone at Rangers."

Gerrard's side made it 15 league wins in a row as they bid to win a first top-flight title since 2011 and deny Celtic 10 championships in a row.

James Tavernier missed a penalty after Hedges was ordered off after conceding the spot kick for bringing down Morelos in the box, but the visitors soon took advantage of their extra man to lead 2-0.

But Gerrard accused his side of "changing mentality" after they switched off to allow Aberdeen to pull one back, and had a nervy finish before claiming the points.

"I think the result should have been more emphatic," said Gerrard. "I thought we were excellent up until 2-0. Playing against 10 men, we maintained our standards. But then I thought we got a little bit sloppy.

"We lost control at times and Aberdeen had too many good moments. We need to look at that. But I'm obviously very pleased with the outcome."