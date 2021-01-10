Roma v Inter Milan

Italian Serie A
Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13López
  • 23ManciniBooked at 65mins
  • 6SmallingBooked at 45mins
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 14VillarBooked at 76mins
  • 17VeretoutSubstituted forCristanteat 79'minutes
  • 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forda Silva Peresat 73'minutes
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forMayoralat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cristante
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 12Farelli
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 31Pérez
  • 33da Silva Peres
  • 42Diawara
  • 57Providence
  • 64Podgoreanu
  • 87Cerantola Fuzato

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniBooked at 67mins
  • 2HakimiSubstituted forKolarovat 82'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 22VidalSubstituted forGagliardiniat 82'minutes
  • 36DarmianSubstituted forYoungat 34'minutes
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forPerisicat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9LukakuBooked at 43mins

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 15Young
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away17
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home18
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 2, Inter Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma 2, Inter Milan 2.

  3. Booking

    Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

  6. Post update

    Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Inter Milan).

  8. Post update

    Chris Smalling (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).

  11. Post update

    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Borja Mayoral replaces Edin Dzeko.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Rick Karsdorp (Roma).

  14. Post update

    Aleksandar Kolarov (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Roma 2, Inter Milan 2. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Villar with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Villar with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan17124137191840
2Inter Milan17114243232037
3Roma17104337261134
4Atalanta1694340221831
5Juventus1586132151730
6Sassuolo168532923629
7Napoli1591532151728
8Lazio167452525025
9Hellas Verona166642015524
10Benevento176382030-1021
11Sampdoria166282526-120
12Bologna174582331-817
13Udinese154471723-616
14Fiorentina163671723-615
15Cagliari163582333-1014
16Spezia163582131-1014
17Genoa173591830-1214
18Parma162681331-1812
19Torino172692635-912
20Crotone1623111638-229
View full Italian Serie A table

