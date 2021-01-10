Exeter City boss Matt Taylor struggled to hide his frustration after his side's FA Cup loss

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has queried his side's commitment after the FA Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

Before the tie Taylor had said it was Exeter's best chance to reach the fourth round in 30 years.

"As the game went on I just felt too many stopped giving me absolutely everything," Taylor told BBC Devon.

"If there's anything we can hold on to, my identity and this club's identity, it's giving me absolutely everything, no matter what the circumstances."

A defensive error let Wednesday take the lead in the first half before a second goal in the final moments of the match.

"In my time as manager I've very rarely had to put that criticism towards that group of players," added Taylor, who led the Grecians to last season's League Two play-off final.

"I don't quite know what their expectation is of themselves, their teammates and the way the team is.

"The game at our level is riddled with mistakes, riddled with poor moments. You can't let that affect your next action or even your next moment in terms of competing or running or sprinting.

"In my three years this is the most frustrated and disappointed I've been in relation to what it turned us into, and we're playing against a Championship team, which probably shows my expectations and my vision of this group of players, but it's not there.

"We could be a mid-table or a play-off League Two team if we want to be. But if we want to be successful - and I want to be successful and that group of players should want to be successful - they've got to do more."