Non-league Chorley and giant-killers Crawley Town will find out their next FA Cup opponents in a double draw for the fourth and fifth rounds on Monday.

The draws will happen back to back live on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 GMT.

Chorley knocked out a depleted Derby County in the third round, while League Two Crawley stunned Leeds United 3-0.

The draws will take place before the third-round tie between non-league Stockport County and West Ham (20:00).

Other notable lower-league sides through to the fourth round include Cheltenham Town of League Two and third-tier clubs Plymouth Argyle and Doncaster Rovers.

League One Shrewsbury Town are also in the draw after their game at top-flight Southampton was postponed because of Covid-19 cases.

Holders Arsenal beat Premier League rivals Newcastle on Saturday and are ball number 12 in Monday's draw.

The draw numbers

1 Plymouth Argyle

2 Southampton or Shrewsbury Town

3 Chorley

4 Marine or Tottenham Hotspur

5 Wolverhampton Wanderers

6 Stockport County or West Ham United

7 Bournemouth

8 Manchester United

9 Swansea City

10 Everton

11 Nottingham Forest

12 Arsenal

13 Barnsley

14 Sheffield United

15 Millwall

16 Doncaster Rovers

17 Leicester City

18 Wycombe Wanderers

19 Crawley Town

20 Burnley

21 Bristol City

22 Fulham

23 Liverpool

24 Brentford

25 Manchester City

26 Luton Town

27 Chelsea

28 Sheffield Wednesday

29 Norwich City

30 Blackpool

31 Newport County or Brighton & Hove Albion

32 Cheltenham Town