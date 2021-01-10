FA Cup fourth and fifth-round draws live on BBC on Monday
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
Non-league Chorley and giant-killers Crawley Town will find out their next FA Cup opponents in a double draw for the fourth and fifth rounds on Monday.
The draws will happen back to back live on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 GMT.
Chorley knocked out a depleted Derby County in the third round, while League Two Crawley stunned Leeds United 3-0.
The draws will take place before the third-round tie between non-league Stockport County and West Ham (20:00).
Other notable lower-league sides through to the fourth round include Cheltenham Town of League Two and third-tier clubs Plymouth Argyle and Doncaster Rovers.
League One Shrewsbury Town are also in the draw after their game at top-flight Southampton was postponed because of Covid-19 cases.
Holders Arsenal beat Premier League rivals Newcastle on Saturday and are ball number 12 in Monday's draw.
The draw numbers
1 Plymouth Argyle
2 Southampton or Shrewsbury Town
3 Chorley
4 Marine or Tottenham Hotspur
5 Wolverhampton Wanderers
6 Stockport County or West Ham United
7 Bournemouth
8 Manchester United
9 Swansea City
10 Everton
11 Nottingham Forest
12 Arsenal
13 Barnsley
14 Sheffield United
15 Millwall
16 Doncaster Rovers
17 Leicester City
18 Wycombe Wanderers
19 Crawley Town
20 Burnley
21 Bristol City
22 Fulham
23 Liverpool
24 Brentford
25 Manchester City
26 Luton Town
27 Chelsea
28 Sheffield Wednesday
29 Norwich City
30 Blackpool
31 Newport County or Brighton & Hove Albion
32 Cheltenham Town
- All the goals and highlights from a huge Saturday of third-round matches are streaming now on BBC iPlayer