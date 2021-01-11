Manchester United will replace Liverpool at the top of the Premier League if they avoid defeat at Burnley on Tuesday, but will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side go to Turf Moor with one eye on Sunday's trip to Anfield?

"They have a huge game at the end of the week, but there is no way United can start thinking about playing Liverpool yet," said BBC football expert and former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson.

"They can't afford to do that - if they are not at it on Tuesday, then Burnley will turn them over."

Shame's latest single was deemed the 'Hottest Record In The World' on Annie Mac's Future Sounds show on Radio 1 at the start of 2021, and their new album 'Drunk Tank Pink' is out later this week.

Their plans to tour last year were hit by the coronavirus pandemic and Charlie told BBC Sport: "We can't wait to get out and hit the road again. That is the best bit of being in a band by far, and we are counting the days until things get back to normal.

"At least we still have football though. When it stopped during the first lockdown last March, it was horrible. Things are still quite bleak now but just having games to look forward to on the TV has helped me so much."

Manchester United could knock Liverpool off the top of the table this week but are they title contenders? "I still think Manchester City are probably the only team that I am actually worried about," says Charlie.

Charlie and the rest of the band are from Brixton but he is a Liverpool fan.

He explained: "My whole family on my dad's side are Manchester United fans but when I was very young I chose Liverpool, just to spite my dad really. I didn't even care about football that much at the time but I became a Liverpool fan then and have stuck with them ever since.

"It didn't take long until I was properly drawn in, either. We've obviously had some great players down the years but my all-time favourite is probably Dirk Kuyt, who was with us when I really started getting into football.

"Kuyt was not amazingly skilful or part of a great Liverpool team - there are far bigger legends available - but, a bit like I did with Lucas Leiva, I just always loved him. What a workhorse Kuyt was, he always gave his all for the team.

"It's different now to Kuyt's time because these days Liverpool are expected to win every game we play.

"A draw feels like a loss - but that's because of the standards we have set in the past couple of seasons, when we were smashing everyone."

Premier League predictions - week 18 Result Lawro Charlie TUESDAY Sheff Utd v Newcastle x-x 2-1 1-2 Burnley v Man Utd x-x 0-2 0-2 Wolves v Everton x-x 2-1 1-1 WEDNESDAY Man City v Brighton x-x 3-0 3-0 Tottenham v Fulham x-x 2-0 2-1 THURSDAY Arsenal v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 2-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

TUESDAY

Sheff Utd v Newcastle (18:00 GMT)

Sheffield United have finally won a game this season at the 19th attempt, overcoming League One side Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Blades will look at this one as winnable too, especially compared with their upcoming Premier League games against Tottenham (h), Manchester United (a) and Manchester City (a). They have got to go for it.

Newcastle are on a poor run themselves right now, taking only two points from their past six games and going out of the FA Cup at Arsenal.

I know Newcastle don't do all-out attack whoever they play but surely they won't just sit back at Bramall Lane? I wouldn't understand that, because this is obviously a very winnable game for them too.

I don't think there will be much in it, but I am going with the Blades here. They are bound to break their duck in the league at some stage, and at least they will have a bit of confidence after the weekend.

I know people will say it was 'only' Bristol Rovers they beat, but a win's a win when you are in a situation like they are.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Charlie's prediction: Sheffield United have been pretty abysmal, and I bet the Derby County team of 2007-08 are watching closely hoping that their record for the fewest Premier League points in a season - 11 - gets broken this year. 1-2

Burnley v Man Utd (20:15 GMT)

Manchester United have got a few injury problems, with midfielder Paul Pogba and defenders Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw all doubts.

I still think they will have enough to beat Burnley, though.

The Clarets are in good form, especially at Turf Moor where they have taken 10 points from the past 12 available to help their climb out of the bottom three. But Manchester United have impressed on the road this season and I am backing them to get another win this time.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Charlie's prediction: Unfortunately I think United will win this, probably through a dodgy penalty or something like that. 0-2

Wolves v Everton (20:15 GMT)

Both of these teams won in the FA Cup at the weekend, although Everton made hard work of Championship strugglers Rotherham before squeaking through in extra time.

Wolves edged out Crystal Palace at Molineux and, although they are on a run of only one win in seven in the Premier League, I am going for them to get another home win here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Charlie's prediction: This is a tricky one to call. 1-1

WEDNESDAY

Man City v Brighton (18:00 GMT)

Manchester City are back - as in back playing well - and they made short work of Birmingham in the FA Cup on Sunday. They are building a nice bit of momentum already.

Brighton needed penalties to get past League Two side Newport on the same day, and it is a long time since they won in the league - 21 November to be precise.

Graham Potter's side have drawn five of those past eight games but I don't look at their trip to Etihad Stadium as being the day they end their wait for three points.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Charlie's prediction: City have hit form now and started kicking on, which is horrible to see while Liverpool are going through a sticky patch. I like the way Brighton play, but they often struggle to turn that into goals. 3-0

Tottenham v Fulham (20:15 GMT)

Aston Villa's Covid-19 cases meant Tottenham's fixture was switched on Monday lunchtime so they host Fulham instead of going to Villa Park but I don't think that will make too much difference to Jose Mourinho's side.

They were meant to play the Cottagers at the end of December before that game was postponed, so they will have done their homework already.

Hardly any of the Spurs team who started their win against Marine in the FA Cup on Sunday will start this one. Fulham played their FA Cup tie against QPR on Saturday, so they should be fresh enough too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Charlie's prediction: 2-1

THURSDAY

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (20:00 GMT)

Arsenal cannot stop winning now - they needed extra time to beat Newcastle in the FA Cup on Saturday but that is four wins in a row in all competitions.

In contrast, Crystal Palace are not on a great run - their win over Sheffield United on 2 January is their only success in their past seven games.

But, for many reasons, I don't think they need to worry about being dragged into the relegation fight - chiefly their manager Roy Hodgson and their exciting front three.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Charlie's prediction: Palace are my local team so I have got a soft spot for them, but Arsenal are on a roll at the moment. People were talking about them being in a relegation battle a few weeks back, which I guess technically they were, but I always knew they would kick on eventually. They have got some brilliant young players - Emile Smith Rowe is definitely worth watching. 2-1

