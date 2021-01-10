Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus1SassuoloSassuolo1

Juventus v Sassuolo

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13Danilo
  • 19BonucciBooked at 13mins
  • 28Demiral
  • 38Frabotta
  • 22Chiesa
  • 5Arthur
  • 30BentancurBooked at 34minsSubstituted forRabiotat 45'minutes
  • 14McKennieSubstituted forRamseyat 19'minutes
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forKulusevskiat 43'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 8Ramsey
  • 9Morata
  • 25Rabiot
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 39Portanova
  • 41Fagioli
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 77Buffon

Sassuolo

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 47Consigli
  • 17Müldür
  • 21Chiriches
  • 31FerrariBooked at 17mins
  • 77Kyriakopoulos
  • 14ObiangBooked at 45mins
  • 73Locatelli
  • 92Defrel
  • 10DjuricicSubstituted forLopezat 45'minutes
  • 23Traore
  • 9CaputoSubstituted forToljanat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 4Magnanelli
  • 5Ayhan
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 7Boga
  • 8Lopez
  • 13Peluso
  • 18Raspadori
  • 22Toljan
  • 30Oddei
  • 56Pegolo
  • 91Schiappacasse
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSassuolo
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

  2. Post update

    Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Arthur (Juventus).

  4. Post update

    Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mert Müldür (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 1, Sassuolo 1. Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hamed Junior Traore.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mert Müldür.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 1, Sassuolo 0. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Juventus 0, Sassuolo 0.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Maxime Lopez replaces Filip Djuricic.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Jeremy Toljan replaces Francesco Caputo.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, Juventus 0, Sassuolo 0.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Frabotta (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Merih Demiral (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.

Page 1 of 3
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 10th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan17124137191840
2Inter Milan17114243232037
3Roma17104337261134
4Atalanta1694340221831
5Napoli16101534161831
6Juventus1687133161731
7Sassuolo178633024630
8Lazio178452725228
9Hellas Verona177642216627
10Benevento176382030-1021
11Sampdoria166282526-120
12Fiorentina174671823-518
13Bologna174582331-817
14Udinese164481825-716
15Spezia163582131-1014
16Cagliari173592334-1114
17Genoa173591830-1214
18Torino172692635-912
19Parma172691333-2012
20Crotone1723121740-239
View full Italian Serie A table

