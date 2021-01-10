Juventus v Sassuolo

Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).
Match report to follow.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 19BonucciBooked at 13mins
- 28Demiral
- 38Frabotta
- 22Chiesa
- 5Arthur
- 30BentancurBooked at 34minsSubstituted forRabiotat 45'minutes
- 14McKennieSubstituted forRamseyat 19'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forKulusevskiat 43'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 8Ramsey
- 9Morata
- 25Rabiot
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 39Portanova
- 41Fagioli
- 44Kulusevski
- 77Buffon
Sassuolo
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 47Consigli
- 17Müldür
- 21Chiriches
- 31FerrariBooked at 17mins
- 77Kyriakopoulos
- 14ObiangBooked at 45mins
- 73Locatelli
- 92Defrel
- 10DjuricicSubstituted forLopezat 45'minutes
- 23Traore
- 9CaputoSubstituted forToljanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 4Magnanelli
- 5Ayhan
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 7Boga
- 8Lopez
- 13Peluso
- 18Raspadori
- 22Toljan
- 30Oddei
- 56Pegolo
- 91Schiappacasse
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Arthur (Juventus).
Post update
Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mert Müldür (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Sassuolo 1. Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hamed Junior Traore.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mert Müldür.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Sassuolo 0. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.
Second Half
Second Half begins Juventus 0, Sassuolo 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Maxime Lopez replaces Filip Djuricic.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Jeremy Toljan replaces Francesco Caputo.
Half Time
First Half ends, Juventus 0, Sassuolo 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gianluca Frabotta (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Merih Demiral (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.