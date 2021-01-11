Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish football below Championship level has been suspended for three weeks due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The impacted leagues are: SPFL League One, SPFL League Two, Scottish Women's Football Premier Leagues 1 & 2, Highland League, Lowland League, East, West & South of Scotland Leagues, Scottish Junior FA Leagues and the North Caledonian League.

The second tier Championship will continue provided it starts weekly PCR testing for players and staff.

Regular testing has been in place for Scottish Premiership clubs since the season started in August.

Scottish Cup matches will also be suspended, with any ties scheduled to be played prior to 1 February to be rescheduled.

The temporary pause will be reviewed on a rolling basis by the Scottish FA Board in partnership with Scottish Government.

A statement from the governing body said: "The board gave extensive consideration to making a decision in the interests of public health, taking cognisance of the government's wish to reduce travel and possible contact with others whilst safeguarding commercial broadcasting contracts that sustain the professional game.

"Following a meeting between the Scottish FA and the Minister for Public Health Sport and Wellbeing, both parties have agreed to impose a temporary suspension of all football beneath the Scottish Professional Football League Championship, encompassing all predominantly part-time tiers of the Scottish professional pyramid, from midnight tonight."