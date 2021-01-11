Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Spurs will play Fulham on Wednesday in a fixture reshuffle after Tottenham's Premier League match at Aston Villa was postponed because of coronavirus cases in the Villa camp.

Fulham's scheduled home match against Chelsea on Friday will now take place on Saturday.

Fulham's game at Tottenham was originally scheduled for 30 December.

But it was postponed at short notice because of a coronavirus outbreak at Fulham.

More to follow.