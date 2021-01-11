Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Jake Taylor scored seven times in 25 appearances for Port Vale in 2019-20

Port Vale have re-signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Jake Taylor on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Vale in two separate spells before joining fellow League Two side Scunthorpe United for the first three months of this campaign.

But he was recalled by Forest in the expectation of a more permanent move to Vale and has now signed until 2024.

Vale are under caretaker boss Danny Pugh following John Askey's sacking.

He is the first signing of the January transfer window for the club, who responded to Askey's departure by beating Grimsby Town 3-0 on Saturday, their first win in seven matches.

Taylor began his career in the Manchester United academy before moving to Forest's academy in July 2015 on a two-year apprenticeship - but he never made a first-team breakthrough.

He netted seven times in 25 appearances for Vale in 2019-20, but failed to score in his 14 appearances for Scunthorpe

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.