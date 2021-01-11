Last updated on .From the section Irish

Experienced defender Darren Cole has been at Derry City since 2017

Derry City have tied Darren Cole, James Akintunde and Cameron McJannet down to new deals ahead of the 2021 League of Ireland Premier Division season.

Centre-back Cole has been at the Brandywell since 2017 while Akintunde and McJannet joined in 2020.

The League of Ireland is not expected to return until mid-March at the earliest due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Derry finished seventh at the end of the pandemic-hit 2020 campaign, which saw each team play 18 games.

Cole, who struggled with injuries last year, attracted interest from clubs on both sides of the border before deciding to stay with Derry.

Akintunde, 24, has earned a fresh deal after scoring four goals in 10 appearances last season while McJannet impressed in defence alongside captain Eoin Toal.

The Candystripes have also handed academy graduate Ronan Boyce his first professional contract.

The Republic of Ireland under-19 international has penned a two-year deal with the club.

"It's great that Ronan has been given his first professional contract," said Derry boss Declan Devine.

"He fully deserves this and it's good for the club and the academy as it shows what can be achieved."