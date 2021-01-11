Solskjaer's side have won six of their seven away games in the Premier League this season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his players will not be thinking they have "cracked it" as they look to go top of the Premier League.

United are level on 33 points with leaders Liverpool and will leapfrog them if they avoid defeat at Burnley on Tuesday (20:15 GMT).

Solskjaer's side make the trip to Turf Moor before travelling to Liverpool on Sunday.

"We have to be aggressive," Solskjaer said before the Burnley game.

"We have to go into every game humble, work hard, don't even think for one second that you've cracked it if you are near the top because that's not the type of players we have."

Solskjaer's side are the only team who are unbeaten away from home in the top flight this season, having won six of their seven league games on the road.

"We have players who should play on the front foot, aggressive, work hard and be hard to play against no matter what," Solskjaer added.

"But of course the group mentality is improving all the time so now it's a different challenge, it's Burnley away and we're in this position.

"It doesn't matter where we end up in the league as long as we focus on this game and this game only."

United have finalised the signing of 18-year-old Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo this month but Solskjaer played down further signings during the January transfer window.

"January is always difficult but if something comes up that you think about in the long term, it's a long-term target anyway, that's another scenario," he said.

"But not many teams would like to lose their players in January, so [it is] unlikely something will happen on the 'in' side.

"There might be two or three going out because they deserve to play more football for their own good and their own career."

One of those departures is set to be defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who is on the verge of joining Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Fosu-Mensah's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and Solskjaer said the 23-year-old was free to talk to other clubs.

In total, he has played 31 times for United since joining the club in 2016 and made more appearances combined during loan spells at Fulham and Palace.