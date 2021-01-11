Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will face each other at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Non-league Chorley will host Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers after beating a depleted Derby County in the third round.

League Two Cheltenham Town are set to welcome Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to Whaddon Road.

The fourth-round ties will be played the weekend of 23-24 January.

Crawley Town, who celebrated a famous 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday, will travel to Championship side Bournemouth in the next round.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will face Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park, while Fulham take on Burnley in an all-Premier League tie.

In the draw for the fifth round, Chorley could be rewarded with a tie against 14-time winners Arsenal if the National League North side overcome Wolves and the Gunners beat either Southampton or Shrewsbury.

David Moyes could return to former club Manchester United in the last 16 if his West Ham side beat National League Stockport County on Monday and United seal victory over Liverpool in the fourth round.

The ties for the fifth round will take place as midweek matches between 9-11 February.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich

Chorley v Wolves

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton v Blackpool

Wycombe v Tottenham

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth

Chelsea v Luton

Stockport/West Ham v Doncaster

Brentford v Leicester

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport/West Ham or Doncaster

Sheffield United/Plymouth v Millwall/Bristol City

Chorley/Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury or Arsenal

Barnsley/Norwich v Chelsea/Luton Town

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe/Tottenham

Swansea City/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City

Brentford/Leicester v Brighton/Blackpool