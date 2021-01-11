FA Cup draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool in fourth round

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments414

Archive: Solskjaer scores for Man Utd against Liverpool

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will face each other at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Non-league Chorley will host Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers after beating a depleted Derby County in the third round.

League Two Cheltenham Town are set to welcome Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to Whaddon Road.

The fourth-round ties will be played the weekend of 23-24 January.

Crawley Town, who celebrated a famous 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday, will travel to Championship side Bournemouth in the next round.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will face Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park, while Fulham take on Burnley in an all-Premier League tie.

In the draw for the fifth round, Chorley could be rewarded with a tie against 14-time winners Arsenal if the National League North side overcome Wolves and the Gunners beat either Southampton or Shrewsbury.

David Moyes could return to former club Manchester United in the last 16 if his West Ham side beat National League Stockport County on Monday and United seal victory over Liverpool in the fourth round.

The ties for the fifth round will take place as midweek matches between 9-11 February.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich

Chorley v Wolves

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton v Blackpool

Wycombe v Tottenham

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth

Chelsea v Luton

Stockport/West Ham v Doncaster

Brentford v Leicester

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport/West Ham or Doncaster

Sheffield United/Plymouth v Millwall/Bristol City

Chorley/Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury or Arsenal

Barnsley/Norwich v Chelsea/Luton Town

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe/Tottenham

Swansea City/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City

Brentford/Leicester v Brighton/Blackpool

FA Cup bannerFA Cup footer

Comments

Join the conversation

415 comments

  • Penalty has been awarded to Manchester United two weeks before kick off!

    • andyk1965 replied:
      Wouldn't be surprised

  • City with yet another unsurprising tie!

    • Spock71 replied:
      Bristol or Norwich, please?

  • Death, taxes and Man City getting the easy draw.

    • NoShame replied:
      Rent free.

  • Man Utd v Liverpool. The Media spunkfest will be a nightmare

    • steve replied:
      Of course it's the biggest club in England Manchester United against the second biggest club in England.

  • As a Shrewsbury Town fan I'm looking forward to a 5th round tie against Chorley or Wolves, all we have to do is beat Southampton and the holders Arsenal lol.

  • Since Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford will be just another all-Premier League tie (yawn!) how about the BBC opting to cover one of the other ties for a change? Chorley v Wolves would make great viewing given their progress thus far and some Championship sides are equally deserving of live coverage too.

    • Peter replied:
      Oh dear so the lesser teams don’t get to be shown live?

      Like marine vs spurs?

  • Brilliant, Garth Crooks only needs to watch one game for his "team of the week".

  • 5th round draw before 3rd round is complete! A new low for the Emirates FA Cup!

    • Spock71 replied:
      I think the Pandemic may have a little something to do with it, buddy...

  • Man Utd - home draw (shock, as rare as a Fernandes penalty)

    City - 2 easy draws
    Chelsea - 2 easy draws.

    Like the Fergie era again 🙄

    • Chud replied:
      nowt wrong with that draw bring on the mickeys

  • United were hoping to keep their big guns fresh for the later rounds. Think they have to might use 3 of them for this one. Andre Mariner in VAR, Jon Moss as 4th official and Michael Oliver as ref.

    • Doug replied:
      With David Coote in reserve!!

  • I’m almost certain the media won’t go ridiculously over the top about this and won’t try to make it seem more important than any other game ever. No siree.

  • These cup draws i don't believe are fixed, but Pep's City don't half get luck with the teams they face. It seems every draw they get in every competition is one of the easiest they could get.

    • seymour replied:
      Away draw - again 🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Manchester City & Chelsea just can't seem to catch a break in the cups can they... ;)

    A couple of decent ties in there.

    • invincible 49 replied:
      Like their easy semi final and final respectively last year....and in 2017. Happy days.

  • the last time United played Liverpool at Old Trafford in the FA cup was 10 years ago when United won 1-0 - it was a penalty. There are no prizes for guessing who the referee was!

    • Cactus replied:
      Was it Pierluigi Collina?

  • No doubt this rubbish will be televised. Come on bbc put crawley town on instead

    • Rainfordian replied:
      Only if Mrs Mark Wright is going to be in the directors box so the director can show 37 gratuitous cutaways of her and about 3 of him sat on the bench!!!

  • Yet another Premier League team drawn to play Liverpool. Our biggest rivals to boot. What a surprise though........another gimme for City. Year after year, it that seems they only have to play the good sides in the last four of this cup. Unbelievable luck.

    • The Centurions replied:
      Yeah you're right.. the FA fix the draw so that City get easy ties. Have a word with yourself, muppet.

  • Sheffield Wednesday draw Everton for a club record equalling 24th time (same as Chelsea).

    • GM Massingbird replied:
      Does that include the 5 replays that year??

  • I hope for the sake of the romance of the FA cup we don't see Man U v Liverpool live on TV. It's a fixture we see every year in the PL. Please show less bias and show a few of the lower placed teams. Let those teams earn some money from TV for a change.

    • Anonymous replied:
      Every game is being televised because fans arnt allowed in.

  • Where do all the conspiracy theorists get their ideas from ? Man Utd "fix" another home draw, Man City/Chelsea get soft draws from some Putin-esque shadowy figure. How did they get Crouch to do it ?
    Presumably you also think that covid is a govt mind control programme, and global warming an invention by hedge funds to make a killing on the markets........ Good grief........

  • Who cares about this draw?Once the finest Cup competition in the World,now a sideshow .The Beeb has invested in it big time,but u sense their commentators enthusiasm wanes at times.Palace fielded 9 changes from their last game. Teams battling at the top of the Championship do likewise. It's totally devalued and the only silver lining is it gives lower league clubs a much needed cash injection

    • Peter replied:
      Only someone who’s team has zero chance of ever winning it says that.

      West Ham fan by any chance?

Top Stories

The FA Cup

Also in Sport