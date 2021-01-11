FA Cup draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool in fourth round
Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will face each other at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Non-league Chorley will host Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers after beating a depleted Derby County in the third round.
League Two Cheltenham Town are set to welcome Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to Whaddon Road.
The fourth-round ties will be played the weekend of 23-24 January.
Crawley Town, who celebrated a famous 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday, will travel to Championship side Bournemouth in the next round.
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will face Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park, while Fulham take on Burnley in an all-Premier League tie.
In the draw for the fifth round, Chorley could be rewarded with a tie against 14-time winners Arsenal if the National League North side overcome Wolves and the Gunners beat either Southampton or Shrewsbury.
David Moyes could return to former club Manchester United in the last 16 if his West Ham side beat National League Stockport County on Monday and United seal victory over Liverpool in the fourth round.
The ties for the fifth round will take place as midweek matches between 9-11 February.
FA Cup fourth-round draw
Cheltenham Town v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Crawley Town
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal
Barnsley v Norwich
Chorley v Wolves
Millwall v Bristol City
Brighton v Blackpool
Wycombe v Tottenham
Fulham v Burnley
Sheffield United v Plymouth
Chelsea v Luton
Stockport/West Ham v Doncaster
Brentford v Leicester
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday
FA Cup fifth-round draw
Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town
Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport/West Ham or Doncaster
Sheffield United/Plymouth v Millwall/Bristol City
Chorley/Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury or Arsenal
Barnsley/Norwich v Chelsea/Luton Town
Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe/Tottenham
Swansea City/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City
Brentford/Leicester v Brighton/Blackpool
