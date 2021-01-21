FA Cup quiz: Name all the teams in the fourth round

Action from an FA Cup third-round match
This team in red knocked out Premier League Leeds United, but who are they?

The third round of the FA Cup produced shocks, drama and penalty shootouts - but can you remember all the sides that made it into this weekend's fourth round?

We have given you five minutes to find all those teams still dreaming of Wembley.

Good luck!

Can you name all the teams in the fourth round of the FA Cup?

Score: 0 / 32
05:00
You scored 0/32
HintAnswers
