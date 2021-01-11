Covid in England: Premier League announces 36 new positive tests

The goalposts at Aston Villa's Villa Park being cleaned
Aston Villa's home fixture against Tottenham, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed

The Premier League says 36 players and club staff have tested positive during the latest rounds of testing for Covid-19.

The league conducted 2,593 tests across two rounds over the past week.

Between 4 and 7 January there were 27 new positive tests and nine more were found during testing between 8 and 10 January.

The number is a slight decrease on the 40 positive tests following last week's rounds of testing.

The news comes on the day Tottenham's Premier League match at Aston Villa was postponed because of coronavirus cases in the Villa camp, and after Scottish football below the Championship was suspended for three weeks from midnight because of the rising number of cases.

Last week, Villa manager Dean Smith and his first-team squad had to isolate and their training ground was closed following 14 positive tests at the club. They fielded a side featuring academy players in the 4-1 FA Cup defeat by Liverpool last Friday.

There has been a sharp surge in cases during the past two weeks. Last week's total of 40 was more than double the number of the previous week, while the total of 76 since 28 December is higher than the total positive cases from the previous six rounds combined.

Weekly breakdown of PL Covid-19 testing
WeekNumber of tests conductedNumber of positive results
1 (31 Aug-6 Sep)1,6053
2 (7-13 Sep)2,1314
3 (14-20 Sep)1,5743
4 (21-27 Sep)1,59510
5 (28 Sep-4 Oct)1,5879
6 (5-11 Oct)1,1285
7 (12-18 Oct)1,5758
8 (19-25 Oct)1,6092
9 (26 Oct-1 Nov)1,4464
10 (2-8 Nov)1,6464
11 (9-15 Nov)1,20716
12 (16-22 Nov)1,5308
13 (23-29 Nov)1,38110
14 (30 Nov-6 Dec)1,48314
15 (7-13 Dec)1,5496
16 (14-20 Dec)1,5697
17 (21-27 Dec)1,47918
18 (28 Dec-3 Jan)2,29540
19 (4 Jan-10 Jan)2,59336
