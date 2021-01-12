Last updated on .From the section Luton

Jordan Clark scored on his first start for Luton in a Carabao Cup win at Reading

Luton Town have extended winger Jordan Clark's contract with the play-offs-chasing Championship club.

Clark, 27, moved south on a free transfer from League One side Accrington Stanley last summer.

He has hit two goals in 19 games so far for Nathan Jones' Hatters, having scored on his first start in September in the Carabao Cup win at Reading.

His second followed four days later, a late winner in a 2-1 win over Derby after coming off the bench.

"He's quickly proved he's a Championship player," said Jones.

"From the moment I met him and spoke to him, I knew Clicker would be a great fit for us."

Luton have not disclosed the length of Clark's new contract.