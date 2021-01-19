Championship
DerbyDerby County18:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: Pride Park Stadium, England

Derby County v Bournemouth

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Roos
  • 2Wisdom
  • 22Evans
  • 16Clarke
  • 12Byrne
  • 4Shinnie
  • 5Bielik
  • 26Buchanan
  • 38Knight
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 7Jozwiak

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 8Bird
  • 9Waghorn
  • 17Sibley
  • 18Whittaker
  • 37MacDonald
  • 41Gordon
  • 42Mitchell-Lawson
  • 44Foster

Bournemouth

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Begovic
  • 18Carter-Vickers
  • 3S Cook
  • 5Kelly
  • 17Stacey
  • 8Lerma
  • 16L Cook
  • 15A Smith
  • 7Brooks
  • 9Solanke
  • 10Danjuma Groeneveld

Substitutes

  • 4Gosling
  • 6Mepham
  • 11Wilshere
  • 14Surridge
  • 21Rico
  • 24Ofoborh
  • 27King
  • 32Anthony
  • 40Dennis
Referee:
Oliver Langford

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich24155433211250
2Swansea24137429131646
3Bournemouth24119438201842
4Brentford22118336211541
5Watford23117527171040
6Reading2312473428640
7Middlesbrough2310672819936
8Stoke249962723436
9Bristol City2311392524136
10Barnsley24104102731-434
11Blackburn2496939281133
12Luton249692126-533
13Preston24102123033-332
14Huddersfield2494112834-631
15Cardiff2385103027329
16Millwall2351172024-426
17Coventry236892231-926
18Birmingham2468101829-1126
19Nottm Forest2467111927-825
20QPR235992230-824
21Sheff Wed2367101523-819
22Rotherham2154122029-919
23Derby2347121425-1119
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
