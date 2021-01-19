Championship
ReadingReading18:00CoventryCoventry City
Venue: Madejski Stadium, England

Reading v Coventry City

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 29Holmes
  • 4Morrison
  • 5McIntyre
  • 3Richards
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 28Laurent
  • 7Olise
  • 10Swift
  • 14Ejaria
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 2Pontes Esteves
  • 9Baldock
  • 22Southwood
  • 24Aluko
  • 30Semedo
  • 32East
  • 34Tetek
  • 46Onen
  • 50Camara

Coventry

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Wilson
  • 2Østigard
  • 5McFadzean
  • 15Hyam
  • 23Dabo
  • 38Hamer
  • 25James
  • 21McCallum
  • 11O'Hare
  • 12Gyökeres
  • 26Shipley

Substitutes

  • 8Allen
  • 9Biamou
  • 14Sheaf
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 22Camp
  • 27Thompson
  • 29Da Costa
  • 33Kastaneer
  • 41Bapaga
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich24155433211250
2Swansea24137429131646
3Bournemouth24119438201842
4Brentford22118336211541
5Watford23117527171040
6Reading2312473428640
7Middlesbrough2310672819936
8Stoke249962723436
9Bristol City2311392524136
10Barnsley24104102731-434
11Blackburn2496939281133
12Luton249692126-533
13Preston24102123033-332
14Huddersfield2494112834-631
15Cardiff2385103027329
16Millwall2351172024-426
17Coventry236892231-926
18Birmingham2468101829-1126
19Nottm Forest2467111927-825
20QPR235992230-824
21Sheff Wed2367101523-819
22Rotherham2154122029-919
23Derby2347121425-1119
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
