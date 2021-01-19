Blackburn v Swansea off over waterlogged pitch

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Tonight's Championship fixture between Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City has been called off because of a waterlogged pitch at Ewood Park.

Rovers confirmed the news at 11:30 GMT amid weather warnings caused by Storm Christoph.

The said the decision was taken after a morning pitch inspection.

"With further wet weather forecast, a decision was made by local referee Michael Salisbury to postpone the game," said Rovers.

Both clubs said a new date would be announced in due course.

In the build-up to the game, Swansea boss Steve Cooper had argued the journey was unfair on his side after having to travel from south west Wales to Barnsley last Saturday for a night fixture.

View more on twitter

Live Text

  1. Post update

    This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich24155433211250
2Swansea24137429131646
3Bournemouth24119438201842
4Brentford22118336211541
5Watford23117527171040
6Reading2312473428640
7Middlesbrough2310672819936
8Stoke249962723436
9Bristol City2311392524136
10Barnsley24104102731-434
11Blackburn2496939281133
12Luton249692126-533
13Preston24102123033-332
14Huddersfield2494112834-631
15Cardiff2385103027329
16Millwall2351172024-426
17Coventry236892231-926
18Birmingham2468101829-1126
19Nottm Forest2467111927-825
20QPR235992230-824
21Sheff Wed2367101523-819
22Rotherham2154122029-919
23Derby2347121425-1119
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

Top Stories