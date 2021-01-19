League One
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:00RochdaleRochdale
Venue: The Keepmoat Stadium

Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City21133532181442
2Hull21123633201339
3Portsmouth20115433151838
4Doncaster19113534211336
5Peterborough20113633201336
6Charlton2210663428636
7Ipswich2011272622435
8Sunderland2089327151233
9Accrington1810352518733
10Crewe229582925432
11Fleetwood218582819929
12Gillingham2292112427-329
13Oxford Utd208483027328
14Blackpool218492124-328
15Plymouth227692938-927
16MK Dons226792628-225
17Shrewsbury205962125-424
18Rochdale215793340-722
19Bristol Rovers196492028-822
20Northampton2164111936-1722
21Wimbledon2156102536-1121
22Wigan2155112438-1420
23Swindon2262142945-1620
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

Top Stories